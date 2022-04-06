After a two-year hiatus, the 2022 Events and Activities brochure produced by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is now available. Events located in Cattaraugus, Allegany counties in New York State, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania are listed.
“March 2020, we were about to work on this brochure when COVID-19 put a halt on everything – events were being canceled, rescheduled or delayed. We couldn’t submit a brochure of what ifs. The same thing happened in 2021, so the chamber was so excited to have this available and with a very few TBAs,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
This brochure will be delivered to over 200 locations in a 200-mile radius of Olean with additional distributions to locations throughout the Pittsburgh area. It is also sent to both regional visitor’s centers in New York, and one in Pennsylvania.
Each year, GOACC produces 6,000 copies of this brochure to promote the many events that are held for the residents and visitors in the area. The event scheduling also assists area organizations to ensure that fundraising events don’t happen on the same date. This event information also is entered into Greater Olean’s website event calendar at www.oleanny.com.
To pick up a copy, visit the GOACC office at 301 North Union Street, Olean, N.Y., email info@oleanny.com, visit the ‘virtual’ brochure online at www.oleanny.com or call 716-372-4433.