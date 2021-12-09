The Jingle Bell Jubilee continues this Friday, Dec. 10, in Olean’s Lincoln Park from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
“We are so proud of our community, our members – many have stepped up and became sponsors, became vendors, donated items – the support has been tremendous and we want to thank all for their involvement,” said Erica Dreher, membership services manager of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, which organized the jubilee.
The jubilee kicked off last Friday with vendors, craft classes, wagon rides and more. The schedule for Dec. 10 is as follows:
Holiday market, 4:30-9 p.m. — The pavilion at Lincoln Park will be transformed into a holiday market place with vendors galore – confirmed to date include: Christie’s Boutique, Rusty Rooster, Kelly’s One of A Kind, AnnMarie’s Baklava, The Silver Bells, Burch Custom Woodworks; Studio4East and many more.
GS Craft for Kids. 4:30-9 p.m. — Girl Scouts of Western New York will be at the jubilee both nights providing a free craft for kids with membership information and sign-up available.
Hearty Soups/Stews, 4:30-9 p.m. – Firefly Bagels does soup as well! They will be down both nights serving up hot cocoa, coffee, soup and some other goodies.
Horse & Wagon Rides, 5-7 p.m. — Hillview Stables, formerly known as Mohr’s Breezy Acres, will provide free horse and wagon rides.
QAC Craft Make & Take, 6-8:15 p.m. — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will have a family photo craft, a series of kids make-n-take activities and an adult make-n-take activity, all for free.
Festival of Trees, 4-7 p.m. — Ten nonprofit organizations chosen will decorate trees Friday evening. Photos of each tree will be on the Chamber’s Facebook page to be auctioned off with the final bid tallied on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Money bid on each tree will go back to the respective tree decorating organization and the winning bid gets to take home the tree.
Sips of Season GOACC, 4:30-9 p.m. – Although the restaurants/taverns throughout the area will be competing against each other to sell the most popular holiday drink, GOACC will join in the fun and serve up a Holiday Mulled Wine at the jubilee in the bistro at Lincoln Park.
Cookie & Cocoa Crawl, 4:30-7 p.m. — Attendees will redeem vouchers at four locations — Angee’s Restaurant, Village Green, Union Tea Café, Green Acres and La Dolce Vita. They may start or end wherever, but an additional stop will be at the Jingle Bell Jubilee under the pavilion with Crystal’s Confections. That voucher will get you a sugar cookie, with small container of frosting and a knife to decorate it. The fee to crawl is $10/individual or family of four $30. To register, visit shop.oleanny.com or stop in the Chamber to sign up. Cookie packs will be available for pick up after Dec. 7 at the Chamber.
Run Run Rudolph, 5:30 p.m. registration/6 p.m. race — Run Run Rudolph 5K participants will leave Four Mile Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. winding their way through the streets of Olean to the roundabout at Main Street, and will run under the holiday lights on North Union Street to Lincoln Park. The fee to register is $20 which includes a bag of bling and finisher’s medal. Participants are encouraged to show their holiday flair with awards given to an individual and group of $50 and $100 respectively. There will be no official time kept for this Festive Frolic. To register, call 716-372-4433 with participant information or visit https://bit.ly/3o5yaCV.
Jingle Bell Jubilee raffle drawing, 8:10 p.m. — A fundraising raffle will help benefit the Santa Claus Lane Parade. Tickets are $25 or three for $50 with the following prizes: $2,500, $2,000, and $1,500. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office, 301 North Union St., Olean, by contacting GOACC volunteers or committee members or online at shop.oleanny.com.