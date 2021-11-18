The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has 15 units registered for the Santa Claus Lane Parade on Friday, Nov. 26 during which Santa and Mrs. Claus will light downtown Olean. The parade is the official kick-off to the holiday season.
Area organizations and businesses are encouraged to enter a float, send in a musical unit or display historical/public vehicles in the parade.
The parade will begin at a new time, 6:30 p.m., at Delaware Avenue and North Union Street, and proceed south on North Union. Santa and Mrs. Claus will have their traditional countdown of the lights at the intersection of State and Union.
Chamber officials have invited area residents to judge this year’s parade: Paula Snyder, Jamestown Community College; and Max Bullers, Home Depot of Olean.
Eight awards will be presented in the following categories: The Blitzen Award, to the most photogenic float or unit; The Seasons Greetings Award, to the best newcomer to the parade; The Rudolph Award, for the float with the most or best use of lights; The Snowflake Award, for the unit with the most participants in the parade, Angelic Spirit Award, to the most spiritual/religious float or unit. The Elves Award will go to the float or unit that best typifies the holiday through the eyes of a child; Jingle Bells Award will go to the best theatrical (music/dance) float or unit; and The Sleigh Award will go to the most decorated larger truck (fire truck, flatbed, utility vehicles, etc.)
Delaware Avenue will be closed to traffic at 5:30 p.m. with North Union Street closing to traffic at 6:15 p.m. The city’s downtown parking lots will be open and free to park.
GOACC urges all participants to submit parade entries by Nov. 24. All parade participants must have a waiver signed and handed in by Nov. 26 to the offices at 301 North Union Street
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.