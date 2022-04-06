The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Community-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Erica Dreher, member outreach coordinator at GOACC, said, “Garage sales are very well attended events. More than 100 houses participated last year and more than 222 maps were handed out. We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”
To hold a sale, residents need to register their address with GOACC and will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee. GOACC will need an address, and a short list of items to be sold at that location. The week of the garage sale days, stop back to the chamber and pick up a free Garage Sale sign that has space to list your address.
Households will also pick up information packet from the Cattaraugus County Health Department. Those coming to the sales should maintain six feet distancing from others and wear face coverings.
Deadline to enter is Tuesday, May 17 at noon. Maps depicting the locations of the sales will be available on Friday, May 20 and also will be outside the GOACC office from 7-9 a.m. on the morning of the sales. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 North Union Street. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
The event has no rain date. Households sales will go forward rain or shine. For more information call 716-372-4433.