Parents of the 12U Twin Tiers Pride invite you to a Spooktacular Adult Only ‘Boo’ze Bash and Costume Party Saturday, Oct. 30 at Good Times of Olean event Center from 7 to 11 p.m.
Each year except 2020, a team or two of Little League players from the Olean area travel to play at the Cooperstown Dreams Park. This Bash will raise funds for the Twin Tiers Pride to take their team and play at the park summer 2022.
The Bash will feature monster mash music all night from 716Sound, chances to win Cutco Cutlery sets, Buffalo Bills tickets and a two-night stay on Lime Lake. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $80 for a couple. Ticket includes admission into the bash, heavy appetizers and bottled beer. A cash bar will also be available. Costumes are encouraged for bash goers with prizes awarded to the best costumes.
Established in 1996 by the late Olean resident Lou “Coach” Presutti, Cooperstown Dreams Park’s mission is to provide a cultural and life-enriching experience for young boys and girls who love the game of baseball.
Tickets can be purchased at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, from parents of Twin Tiers Pride and at Good Times. For more information or questions, call or text 716-208-5221.