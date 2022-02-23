The Olean Sports Club and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are announcing the Chili Crawl is Saturday, March 26. The event will raise funds for service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes. Through the Taco Crawl in June and the Wing Crawl in November, the events were able to donate more than $7000 to the charity.
Participants pay $35 and receive vouchers to travel to eight different area locations to sample chili and rate each on presentation, flavor, temperature and overall. Votes will be tallied at the end with the best chili named. One of the lucky participants will be taking away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“The committee is suggesting that each location have a bowl be between 4 to 6 oz. Each restaurant will be turning in their own recipe of chili and we are suggesting to them to watch the spice gauge on the bowl – as the crawlers need to get through 8 locations,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
“The program pays for service dog training. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served,” reported Aaron Tierson, member of the crawl committee.
The crawl is 12-5 p.m. Participants must call the chamber at 716-372-4433 to sign up or purchase at shop.oleanny.com. Chili packet will be available for pick up Wednesday, March 23.