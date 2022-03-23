The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce events committee is inaugurating a new event: the Magnificent May Mayhem or M3.
“Although most of the definitions are not a good thing, we use mayhem as a term to describe the many activities and programs pulled together for this one event,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
This event will be a whole mayhem of events: gan endurance run, timed river regatta, putt putt crawl, a float the Allegheny and flea market.
M3 will be held Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.
The tentative schedule for Friday is street dance, food trucks, carnival games, wine walk, putt putt crawl and car cruise. Saturday includes the community wide garage sales, sound stage, river regatta (timed), float the Allegheny (casual), hike Mt. Herman endurance run and the City’s Largest Flea Market.
Registration for all activities will begin on Friday, April 1. Information for the M3 can be found at shop.oleanny.com, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.