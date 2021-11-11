The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Event Committee asked the community this past summer to identify events that are missing from the area’s calendar. From the survey, the committee scheduled two new events for 2022 – Frosty Fest and Magnificent May Mayhem.
The third event, Jingle Bell Jubilee, will be held 4:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 in Lincoln Park.
The Jingle Bell Jubilee is a holiday event featuring a holiday market, carolers, dance groups, wreath creation class, Shop Raffle Drawing, Sips of the Season, make and take craft, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo; an inflated snow globe for photos, cocoa and cookie crawl, decorate the tree contest, cookie decorating and even a Rudolph run.
Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO, said, “Rob DeFazio, associate dean for Student Life at St. Bonaventure University, sent me an email in December 2020 suggesting that we make Lincoln Park a purposeful destination on Fridays and Saturdays from the night of the parade until Christmas.”
The pavilion at Lincoln Park will be transformed into a holiday market place with vendors, carolers, dancers and holiday music.
The Festival of Trees on Dec. 10 will showcase decorated trees by 10 non-profit organizations. Photos of each tree will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page to be auctioned off. Final bids will be tallied on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with proceeds returned to each tree decorator.
GOACC will again host a Shop Olean Raffle with the proceeds to benefit Santa Claus Lane. This year, GOACC was able to purchase another panel tree similar to the one at the Union/State roundabout to be placed at the Olean Center Mall. Raffle proceeds will be used to purchase additional panel trees for the remaining roundabouts. Tickets are available at the Chamber office.
The cocoa and cookie crawl, scheduled for Dec. 10, is a family-friendly community event where visitors pay a fee, receive an (empty) cookie box, and then visit local businesses to fill the box with cookies.
Rudolph Run is also tentatively planned for Dec. 10 as a 5K. This event has many sponsorship opportunities. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3b9NM2W.
The Frosty Fest is set for Feb. 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at War Veterans Park. The Magnificent May Mayhem, or Triple M, is scheduled for May 20-21, 2022. More information will be provided at a later date.
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.