While traditional trick-or-treating will be back on the calendar this year in the City of Olean, N.Y., city officials will offer an alternative Halloween event again for families in 2021.
The City, in conjunction with the city Fire and Police Departments and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Sunday, Oct, 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. City police and fire department officers, common council members and Mayor William Aiello, among other volunteers will hand out free treats on South Street besides Lincoln Park in.
Vehicles should approach the drive thru by going north onto South Union. Volunteers will be directing those vehicles to enter South Street on its west end and utilize two lines of traffic.
Admission is free but donations before the event are accepted. Those wishing to donate to the event, are asked to purchase the items locally and then drop off the candy to the Chamber office, 301 North Union Street, by Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Participants should remain in the vehicle at all times.
Normal trick and treating hours for Olean will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 716-376-5698 or 716-372-4433.