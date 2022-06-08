The drive-thru rabies clinics the past two years have been so convenient and successful that that Potter County Veterinary Clinic will continue to host one every year. This year the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday July 9.
Cost for each vaccine will remain at $5.
Any dog, cat or ferret 12 weeks of age or older is required by law to have a rabies vaccine. The first vaccination in a pet’s life is good for one year. Subsequent vaccinations are good for three years.
This will be the only local rabies clinic sponsored by the Potter County Veterinary Clinic in 2022.