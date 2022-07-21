Check in times are as follows:

Sunday, July 31

Rabbits 9-10:30 a.m.

Swine 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Goats & Sheep 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Beef 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

All livestock sale animals must be checked in by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Weigh-in of market animals is 6 p.m. Weigh-in order: Market Sheep, Market Goats, Market Swine

Monday, Aug. 1

Dairy Cattle and Beef 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Entry of 4-H exhibits: Flowers, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Hay & Grain, Vegetables, Fruit & Nuts, Needlecraft, Art, Photo, Crafts, Maple & Apiary 1-7 p.m.

Horse 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Weigh-in of Market Beef 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Dairy Cattle 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

No animals may be unloaded until checked in by the department chair person. Anyone failing to comply with this directive will be asked to remove their animals from the fairgrounds.

Release times

Dairy and Beef Cattle: Saturday after noon

Rabbits: Between 4-5 p.m. on Saturday

Horses: After 12 noon and by 3 p.m.

Goats, Sheep and Swine: After 4 p.m. Saturday

Market swine that are not eligible for sale must stay and leave with auction swine. They must go to slaughter by means determined by livestock committee.

Livestock Sale animals may go Friday evening but must be removed by 12 noon Saturday. Fair is not responsible for any entries not removed by 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Any transgression of release will forfeit ribbon and premium.

General Exhibits may be released after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Any project animal entered for the livestock sale that is not eligible must leave by Wednesday 5 p.m.