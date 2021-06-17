A bridge outside Shinglehouse now bears the name of a local veteran killed in Germany during World War II.
The bridge on Route 4021 over the Honeoye Creek in Sharon Township was named the Virgil Voorhees Memorial Bridge last year, but COVID pushed the dedication to last Saturday, June 12.
Rep. Martin Causer dedicated the bridge after a welcome by Dan Antonioli, commander of the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530 and invocation by Voorhees’ nephew Steve Resig.
Voorhees grew up on Honeoye Road and served as a driver and radioman for the first platoon headquarters of Battery A, 155th Airborne Anti-Aircraft Battalion of the U.S. Army. He was killed on March 24, 1945, by enemy artillery fire while driving across open terrain in Germany.