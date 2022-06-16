The 115th commencement of the Oswayo Valley High School in Shinglehouse was held on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Twenty-two seniors received diplomasduring the ceremony.

The presentation of medals was made by Principal Mark Schlosser. The welcome address was presented by Makenzie Mesler, the recipient of the Third Honors Award. She is the daughter of Rodney and Jamie Mesler of Shinglehouse. Mesler will attend Pennsylvania College of Technology, majoring in human services and restorative justice.

The commencement address was given by Jacob Cudzil, class valedictorian, son of Daniel and Rebecca Cudzil of Shinglehouse. Cudzil will attend Alfred State College and major in HVAC technology.

Also giving a commencement address was class salutatorian, Rachael Taylor, daughter of John and Jennifer Taylor of Shinglehouse. Taylor will attend Pennsylvania College of Technology and major in nursing.

Presentation of the class was made by Schlosser and diplomas were given to the students by board of education President R. Kayle Perkins and Substitute Superintendent Tony Flint.

Closing remarks were given by Haylee McMichael, class vice president, daughter of Andrew and Amber McMichael.

Music was provided by Natalie Seely.

Awards and scholarships were announced by Monica Williams, school counselor. More than $172,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to Oswayo Valley graduates.

The following students were awarded diplomas: Nickales S. App, Shayna R. Austin, Ian R. Bilski, Jacob E. Cudzil, Cody A. Dailey, Lindsay M. Dowell, Jenna L. Freer, Mackenzie K. George, Caiden M. Goode, Avanna C. Haggard, Aanastasia M. Licht, Haylee L. McMichael, Makenzie L. Mesler, Sao Mai Nguyen, Morgan E. Parrish, Laya M. Phillips, Tristan M. Roszyk, Anita M. Schimp, Brandi P. Siebert, Rachael A. Taylor, Anthony J. Tomak and Ethan M. Voorhees.