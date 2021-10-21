The following information was submitted to the Potter Leader-Enterprise for its Fall Sports in Action publication. Regrettably, its was overlooked during production of the magazine. We are printing it now, with apologies to the athletes, coach, parents and Oswayo Valley school family.
Oswayo Valley Cross Country
Coaching staff names and years coaching: Head coach Jennifer Hoffman and Assistant Coach Josh Hoffman are in their 15th year coaching cross country.
What is your head coach’s coaching experience? We have both coached the distance runners in track for the same number of years. We just finished our 15th year coaching track in 2021.
Team roster: Cheyenne Mehl, 11th; Maddison Austin, 9th; Charlotte Austin-Keech, 9th; Emily Brown, 9th; Madison Taylor, 9th; Eva West, 9th; Chase Whitman, 11th; Sean McKean, 11th; Andrew Coriaty, 9th; Mia Shaffer, 8th; Faith Herzog, 7th; Brady Abdo, 8th; Dain Lyons, 8th; Travis Coriaty, 7th; Luke Karr, 8th; Elliot Colton, 7th.
Team captains: Cheyenne Mehl, Sean McKean, Chase Whitman
What highlight from last year’s season sticks out to you? The fact that we were able to have a season, and have one of our varsity runners place at districts and qualify for the state meet.
What are your expectations for this season? This year we have a full junior high boys’ team and for the first time in a while, a full varsity girls’ team. Although they are young, the girls’ hope to make some “waves” at our local meets and at districts. We also have a few varsity athletes that have a chance of qualifying to the state meet in Hershey.
What are your team’s strengths? Cross country is the one sport where there are no cliques, no sitting the bench, and no starters. We accept everyone for their unique differences, and at OV, I feel we celebrate everyone’s uniqueness and accept them as part of our OV family.
Who are the expected team standouts/leaders this year? Cheyenne Mehl is a two-time state qualifier and was District 9 champion in 2020. Chase Whitman, a junior, has the potential to be a state qualifier, and Sean McKean is hoping to have an impressive injury free season.