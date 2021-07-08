The 114th commencement of the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School in Shinglehouse was held on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Twenty-two seniors received diplomas during the ceremony.
The presentation of medals was made by District Superintendent Jed Hamberger. The welcome address was presented by Zane Malogrino, the recipient of the Third Honors Award. He is the son of Dale and Anita Norton of Shinglehouse. Zane will enter the workforce and is employed at Matthews Construction.
The commencement address was given by Macy West, class valedictorian, daughter of Scott and Diane West of Shinglehouse. She will attend The Pennsylvania State University and major in mechanical engineering.
Also giving a commencement address was class salutatorian, Hannah Winseck, daughter of Nathan and Casey Winseck of Shinglehouse and Jessica Wiley of St. Marys. She will be majoring in nursing.
Presentation of the class was made by Principal Mark Schlosser and diplomas were given to the students by Board of Education President Mitch DeLong.
Closing remarks were given by Kelsey Turk, class secretary, daughter of Steve Turk.
Music was provided by Natalie Seely.
Awards and scholarships were announced by Jane Perkins, guidance counselor. Over $150,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to Oswayo Valley graduates.
The following students were awarded diplomas: Austin B. Abbott, Karinne C. Barshinger, Joseph C. Bell, Derrek C. Bickel, Colton M. Blanchard, Alexander J. Clower, Konner J. Hanchett, Kaitlynn M. Hoffman, Skylar R. Hohenwarter, Parker J. Howard, Quintyn H. Howard, Zane S. Malogrino, Kellcey G. Pesock, Daniel J. Rossborough, Nathaniel A. Rossborough, Mandi C. Smith, Carter W. Stedman, Marie A. Tomb, Kelsey C. Turk, Macy J. West, Hunter J. Wilson, Hannah M. Winseck.