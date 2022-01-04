A monthly children’s story hour will begin this month with “It’s a Snowy Day” at the Library on Jan. 18 from 6-7 p.m. and continue every third Tuesday evening of the month through spring! Sign up at the library by stopping in or calling 814-697-6691 to register your child. This program is free to the public and is made possible by support from the Potter County commissioners.

The library has received a grant from the Land O’Lakes Foundation to add more audiobooks to our collection. We would like to thank the Land O’Lakes Foundation and the Hoffman family for their part in making this possible.

The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.

Website

You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.

Board of directors meeting

The monthly board meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Memorials & Donations

Memorials: John M. Natzle by Sue Good and Family, Linda Feeley by Patti Stone, Mary F. Shon by Ann (Shon) Shaffer and Thomas Shon, Sue Taylor by Edith Freaney

Donations: Delores Walters, R.E. MacDonald, Susan Lewis, Anonymous, Larry and Tami Adams, Linda Cummings, Amie Holmes, Berdina Dunn, Estate of Sue Shall, Hebron Township, Marsha Prince, Robert Burnham, Potter County commissioners and Shinglehouse Borough.