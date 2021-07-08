Board members needed: If you live within the Oswayo Valley-area and would like more information about becoming a board member, please call 814-697-6691.
The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.
Curbside pick up is still available for those who do not feel comfortable entering the library building. Call us at 814-697-6691, email ovmlibrary@gmail.com, or reserve books online, and we will arrange a time for you to pick up your items.
Library hours: Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Website: You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.
Board of Directors Meeting: The monthly board meeting is being held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Memorials
- Robert and Betty Carroll by Timothy and Monica Guenther
- John Bradley by North Central PA Beekeepers Association