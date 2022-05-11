Our “May Flowers” Story Hour will take place on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. You can register by stopping by the library or calling 814-697-6691.
Dave Castano will present “Native Americans in the Oswayo Valley” on Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m. Did you know that Native American artifacts dating back 8,000 years have been discovered along the Oswayo? There is documented proof that “giant” Native Americans inhabited the area around Rose Lake. Do you know the legend of “The White Lily”? Learn about the mounds near Ellisburg, on the Eleven Mile and right in Shinglehouse, and the battle between the Seneca chieftain and the panther. Please call the library to register.
The library will be closed on Saturday, May 28, for the holiday.
The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.
Board of Directors Meeting: The monthly board meeting takes place on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Memorials & Donations
Donations: The Fred & Ella Hobson Estate