Summer Library Program: Join us Wednesdays in July from 1:30-3 p.m. for Oceans of Possibilities summer program for children Pre-K4 through fifth grade. Call 814-697-6691, register online at https://ovmlibrary.org/summer-library-program/ or email ovmlibrary@gmail.com to register.

Adult Summer Library Program Games You’ve Forgotten to Play…and some book chatter, too. Come to the library for some fun Tuesday nights in July, 5:30-7 p.m. This is for adults of all ages.

Kulinary Kids: Tuesdays, July 12, 19 and 26, children will learn about nutrition topics, how to read a recipe, use measuring devices and prepare food safely. We even get to create a tasty snack and have a little fun along the way. Register by calling the library at 814-697-6691. This is free to area youth 6-11 years old.

Teen Cuisine: Tuesdays, July 12, 19 and 26, teens can learn about nutrition topics, how to read a recipe, use measuring devices and prepare food safely. We even get to create a tasty snack and have a little fun along the way. Register by calling the library at 814-697-6691. This is free to area youth 13-18 years old.

Penn State Extension’s Science At the Library: Thursdays, July 7, 13, 21 and 28, join us at Assembly Park in Shinglehouse to experiment with science. This program is free and open to all youth 7-13. To register, fill out a form at the library, call 814-274-8540 ext. 107 or email spg5901@psu.edu.

The book discussion group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.

Website: You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.

Board of Directors Meeting: The monthly board meeting will take place on Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Memorials: Della Ford by Ruth Worden