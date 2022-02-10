{span style=”font-size: 20px;”}We need your presence for Presidents’ Day Story Hour on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Sign up at the library by stopping in or calling 814-697-6691 to register your child. This program is free and is made possible through support from the Potter County Commissioners.{/span}
The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.
You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.
The monthly board of directors meeting takes place on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Memorials and Donations
Memorials: In memory of Phil Shreckengost by Jerry and Yvette Ebeling, in memory of Glenn Drake by Jerry and Yvette Ebeling, in memory of Jack Johnson by Jerry and Yvette Ebeling, in memory of Don Hunt by Jerry and Yvette Ebeling, in memory of Mike Bell by Jerry and Yvette Ebeling, in memory of Rod Nolan by Jerry and Yvette Ebeling and in memory of John Natzle by Janet and Alan Barnhart and Len and Mary Shepard.
Donations: Mike and Rosita Simons, Chris and Ann Bell, and Sue Drake.