Fall Story Hour will be held on Tuesday evenings in October at 6 p.m. Stop by the library or call 814-697-6691 to register your child.
The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.
Curbside pick-up is still available for those who do not feel comfortable entering the library building. Call 814-697-6691, email ovmlibrary@gmail.com or reserve books online, and we will arrange a time for you to pick up your items.
Library hours are Tuesday noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Website: You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.
Board of directors meeting: The monthly board meeting is being held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Memorials and donations
Memorials: John Hoffman by Pen Yunghans and Larry (Cub) Newton by Oswayo Valley Class of 1961
Donations: Oswayo Valley Class of 1971