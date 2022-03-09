March Story Hour: We are marching into spring this month at Story Hour on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Sign up at the library by stopping in or calling 814-697-6691 to register your child. This program is free through support from the Potter County commissioners.

Gertrude Hawk Chocolate Sale: The library is currently selling Gertrude Hawk chocolates for Easter. You can stop in and place your order or see any board member for details. Orders must be in by March 7, and candy will be here before Easter.

Soup Sale: Get a quart of soup for $5. Choices are tomato bisque, chicken noodle, stuffed pepper and broccoli cheese. Get your orders in by March 12, and pick up is Saturday, March 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.

Website: You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.

Board of Directors Meeting: The monthly board meeting takes place on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Memorials & donations

Memorials: Irmgard Lyautey by Edith Freaney, Irmgard Lyautey by the West family, Ann Meacham by Bea West

Donations: Toni Williams