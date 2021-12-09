The library thanks the Oswayo Valley High School Class of 1971 for donating money to purchase a new table for the children’s room. This table will get lots of use for everything from storytime to book club to summer reading. Thank you class of 1971.
Fall in Love Photography presents a Holiday Portrait Fundraiser on a beautiful Christmas-themed background Dec. 4 and 5 at the library. The $15 package includes one 8x10, one 5x7 and eight wallets. The $10 package includes one digital photo.
You can order more pictures on pick-up day. Call Marjorie at 814-697-7355 to register.
The library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday and will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed Jan. 1.
The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.
Website: You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.
Board of directors meeting: The monthly board meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Memorials and donations
Memorials: Yvonne Milliken by Dave and Mary Kay Torrey, Samuel F. Groff by Office Staff of Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit Nine, William H. Buchanan, navy veteran by James and Jayne Buchanan, Larry Bump by Gary and Debbie Hennigh, Larry Bump by the Dunshie family, Larry Bump by Cathy and Mark Surra, Larry Bump by Patricia and Tony Clark, Yvonne Milliken by the Bob Graves family, John Newton by the Bob Graves family
Donations: Conrad Scholl, Larry and Tami Adams, Betty Sturdevant, Carol Clower, Bruce and Brenda Kemp, Bill and Jean Wilson, Julie Perkins, Carol Taylor, Joyce Bell, Jack and Loretta Johnson, Linda Williams, Dane and Bonnie Surra, Cathy Surra, John Press, Robert Engelsman.