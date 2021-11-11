Fall in Love Photography presents a holiday portrait fundraiser on a beautiful Christmas-themed background Dec. 4 and 5 at the library. The $15 package includes one 8x10, one 5x7 and eight wallets. The $10 package includes one digital photo. You can order more pictures on pick-up day. Call Marjorie at 814-697-7355 to register.
The library will be closed from Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will resume regular hours on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
A special Christmas Story Hour will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 pm. This will be a puppy stuffed animal workshop. To reserve a puppy, stop by or call the library at 814-697-6691. There are a limited number of each puppy: husky, German shepherd, black lab and labradoodle available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Book Discussion Group meets at the library on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to participate. Books are provided by the Potter-Tioga Library System.
Library hours are Tuesday noon to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Website: You can search the card catalog by visiting our website at ovmlibrary.org. You can also log into your account and renew the books you have out or put a book on reserve.
Board of Directors Meeting: The monthly board meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
