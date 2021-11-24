Mark Schlosser, principal of Oswayo Valley Middle/High School in Shinglehouse, has announced that the following students, grades six through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the first nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School. Students named to the High Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93% or above; while those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.
Grade 12
High Honor Roll: Nickales App, Jacob Cudzil, Jenna Freer, Mackenzie George, Aanastasia Licht, Haylee McMichael, Makenzie Mesler, Laya Phillips, Anita Schimp, Brandi Siebert, Rachael Taylor, Ethan Voorhees
Honor Roll: Tristan Roszyk, Anthony Tomak
Grade 11
High Honor Roll: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Nathan Carpenter, Makenzie Good, Karielle Johnston, Ella Malogrino, Sean McKean, Lexie Stilson
Honor Roll: Liberty Enty, Nicholas Flamini, Braeli Kinney, Cheyenne Mehl, Allen Mertsock, Hayden Skiver
Grade 10
High Honor Roll: Nikolas Bonney, Khloe Carpenter, Hannah Cudzil, Madelynn Evingham, Brooke George, Maddison Gietler, Mallory Goodliff, Elexis Hagans, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller, Naomi Mix, Lily Stedman
Honor Roll: Savannah Carr, Gilles Wylie
Grade 9
High Honor Roll: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Addison Bechelli, Layken Enty, Lauren Hedges, Wyatt Johnston, Sophia Komenda, Chloe Metcalf, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West, Danielle Williams
Honor Roll: Maddison Austin, Brianna Clarke, Landon Flurschutz, Shayden Mesler, Aidan Resig
Grade 8
High Honor Roll: Lucas Dickerson, Luke Karr, Dain Lyons, Rachel Rathbun, Mia Shaffer
Honor Roll: Braiden Bachand, Jude Colbey, KayLynn George, Patrick McMahon, Ridge Mesler, Trevor Miller
Grade 7
High Honor Roll: Aubrey Resig, Dana Williams, Jenna Wylie
Honor Roll: Ella Bee, Travis Coriaty, Elizabeth Freeman, Sage McCleaft
Grade 6
High Honor Roll: Porter Phillips, Bowen Taylor, Reese Thompson
Honor Roll: Evalyn Abdo, Amberdale Burks, Landon Enty, Olivia Fetzer, Zachary Hedges, Makiah Jandrew, Michael Oharold, Jessica Pitts, Ella Resig