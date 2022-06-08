Twenty-one members of the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School Class of 2022 were recognized at the annual Senior Recognition Program Wednesday, June 1, at the school in Shinglehouse.

Special awards and scholarships were presented to selected seniors by representatives of several scholarship programs. Over $172,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to the Oswayo Valley graduates.

Scholarships and awards were presented to:

Nickales Scott App — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of social studies, sponsored anonymously in the memory of Howard Gale

Ian Ryan Bilski — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of physical education, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Support Staff; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of technology education, sponsored by Wayne Paving, Inc.; Jacob Edward Cudzil F.L. and Alice Donovan Memorial; Gas Field Specialists; alternate for Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star

Jenna Leigh-Ann Noreva Freer — Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters, Dylan Pesock Memorial, Sharon Lodge #598 F& AM, Shinglehouse Ambulance Association Special Award, Dr. and Allene Trushel Memorial

Mackenzie Kristi Kay George — Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters, Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters, Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award; alternate for Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle; Sharon Lodge #598 F&AM; SYSBA

Caiden Michael Goode — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of life skills, sponsored by Ram Forest Products; Avanna Clarabelle Haggard Academic Wall of Fame in the area of music, sponsored anonymously; Haylee Lyne McMichael Norton Scholarship Trust

Makenzie Leona Mesler — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of English, sponsored by Shinglehouse Shop N Save; Sons of the American Legion Post 530; F.L. and Alice Donovan Memorial; Bob Dunsmore Memorial; Gas Field Specialists; Norton Scholarship Trust; Oswayo Valley Senior Center; Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters; Chris Shall Memorial; Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM; alternate for: Shinglehouse Ambulance Association, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department,SYSBA

Laya Marie Phillips — American Legion Auxiliary Post 530, Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters

Anita Marie Schimp — Shinglehouse Ambulance Association, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department; alternate for: Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star

Brandi Patricia Siebert — Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle, Major Lance A. Newton Memorial, Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, OVTA Future Educator, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department; alternate for: Wendy Ann Dean Memorial, Shinglehouse Ambulance Association

Rachael Allynne Taylor — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of family/consumer sciences, sponsored by Newtons; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of math, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Administration; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of science, sponsored anonymously; Wendy Ann Dean Memorial; Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star; Francis Hayward Memorial; Norton Scholarship Trust; Oswayo Valley Music Boosters; Oswayo Valley Senior Center; Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award; OVTA Bachelor’s Degree; Senior of the Year Award; Shinglehouse Ambulance Association; Charlotte Sutton Memorial Citizenship Award; alternate for: Major Lance A. Newton Memorial, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Sharon Lodge #598 F&AM

Anthony John Tomak — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of learning support, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Ministerium