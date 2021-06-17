Mark your calendars for an Outdoor Family Day Adventure to be held Sunday, June 27 from 2-8 p.m. at Eddie’s on Main, located at 212 North Main Street in Port Allegany.
“Shake Your Tail Feathers” is a joint effort offered for your open-air enjoyment by the National Wild Turkey Federation, Eddie’s on Main and several local vendors and sponsors. Tickets for adults are $35 each and the ticket price includes a meal, a year’s membership in the NWTF and a chance at five dinner ticket prizes.
Prizes will be drawn at random for: Weatherby Weatherguard 6.5, Mossberg Patriot Predator 22-250, Tristar Raptor Silver Semi Auto 20ga., Hermitage Rough Rider 22/22mag pistol, NWTF Quick Set Escape Gazebo Canopy. Youth tickets are available for those 12 and under for $15 and include a unique kid-friendly boxed meal, one NWTF Jake Membership and a chance to win a battery-powered Razor tricycle with a safety helmet and extra battery.
Vendors include Mountain Hollow Game Calls, Card Creek Bakery, Obleski Wildlife Illustrator, Krowley’s Maple Products, Davey’s Daisy Woodcrafts and Backporch Bandeaus.
Featured beverage sales will be offered by Logyard Brewing and Card Creek Wines. There will be music throughout the day and a special acoustical concert with John Meade from 4-7 p.m. In addition will be a silent auction and side raffles.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are limited in number, although there may be some available at the gate. Tickets may be purchased at Eddie’s on Main, at several local businesses and by individuals or by contacting Kim Nelson at 814-598-0235.
Tickets for an adult, battery-powered Razor scooter are also for sale at this time. For a $10 ticket, you receive a key with the winning keyholder unlocking the scooter. Check out the window display at 50 Main Street, Port Allegany, next to Fox’s Pizza Den.
The NWTF is dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of the hunting heritage.