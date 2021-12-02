In the spirit of the season, members of the North Country Voices and Barbershop Chorus will sing at the Coudersport Gazebo on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-3 p.m. Located at the Coudersport Town Square, people attending will be able to park their vehicles and listen from the comfort of their cars or bring a “snow” chair to sit outdoors.
At 3 p.m., the carolers will continue to sing by strolling down Main Street and throughout the residential neighborhood of Coudersport. The music will include traditional Christmas carols and contemporary favorites. You’re welcome to sing along.
If the weather is inclement, the event will be postponed until the following Sunday, Dec. 19.