The Potter Leader Enterprises outdoor column writer David Orlowski has been recognized in the 2022 Professional Keystone Media Awards.
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association issues the awards to “reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession, by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities. Further, the Keystone Media Awards stimulate journalists to improve their craft and ultimately improve their community.”
Orlowski’s columns on personal stories and outdoor happenings in the big woods area of Potter–Tioga counties of north central Pennsylvania received the first place award in the Pennsylvania Keystone Media Awards for weekly newspapers with a circulation of less than 6,000. His following three columns: “Untold humor of being in the outdoors,” “Streamside Encounter” and “A roar in the mountains of the Pa. Wilds” gave him a first place win after being judged by a board of journalists in Virginia.
Besides being a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association, Orlowski also writes a weekly column for the Potter Leader Enterprise, has written four mountain man based books based on the local area and has had articles published in “Trap and Trail,” “Whitetail Fanatic,” “Turkey and Turkey Hunting” and “Bear Hunting” magazines.
He attributes his success to the Potter Leader Enterprise for giving him the opportunity to write outdoor columns starting around 2008 and continuing to this present day.