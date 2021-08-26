The vocal groups North Country Voices and Second Chances will present an outdoor choral concert at Cherry Springs State Park on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. The performance will be at the Historic CCC Pavilion located near the astronomy observation field.
Included in the program will be bluegrass gospel favorites, traditional camp meeting songs, quiet a cappella ballads and energetic upbeat music, featuring the songs of John Denver.
In the words of John Denver, “It means a great deal to me to have the opportunity to share my music with you, and through it the richness of life; it is the open fields, the throbbing city and being direct and honest. These are all a part of the message of my music. Music, people, sharing-that is the joy of living.”
As this is an outdoor event at the State Park, be aware of these procedures. Parking will be in a public lot across from the pavilion and audience members will need to cross Route 44 and walk a significant distance to the performance site. For those unable to walk this distance, curbside drop off and pick up will be accessible.
Audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for seating, wear comfortable shoes for walking and carry a water bottle. There will also be water available. There is seating within the pavilion or on grassy sloops nearby. A public restroom is available.