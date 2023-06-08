Twenty-eight members of the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School Class of 2023 were recognized at the annual Senior Recognition Program Wednesday, May 31.
Special awards and scholarships were presented to selected seniors by representatives of several scholarship programs. Over $186,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to the Oswayo Valley graduates.
Scholarships and awards were presented to:
- Alexandria Pearl Bechelli — Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters, OVTA Future Educator Scholarship, Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company; Alternate for: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 530
- Jadyn Brooke Brabham — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Physical Education, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Support Staff; F. L. and Alice Donovan Memorial, Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle Scholarship, Major Lance Newton Memorial Scholarship, The Norton Scholarship Trust, OVTA Associate’s Degree Scholarship; Alternate for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 530, Sons of the American Legion Post 530 (in honor of Wade Garland), Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM
- Chris Allen Clarke — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Learning Support, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Ministerium
- Liberty Marie Enty — Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association; Alternate for Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company
- Nicholas Victor Flamini — The Norton Scholarship Trust
- Makenzie Taylor Good — Wendy Ann Dean Memorial Scholarship, Eureka Chapter #52-Order of the Eastern Star, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, SYSBA Scholarship, Dr. & Allene Trushel Medical Scholarship; Alternate for Oswayo Valley Music Boosters
- Zain Michael Harvey — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Technology Education, sponsored by Wayne Paving, Inc., Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award
- Tony Joseph Ingram — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Life Skills, sponsored by Ram Forest Products
- Victoria Rose Johnson — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Art, sponsored by Cabin Fever Candles
- Karielle Daniella Johnston — American Legion Post 530 Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion Post 530 (in honor of Wade Garland), Bob Dunsmore Memorial Scholarship, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, OVTA Tech/Trade Degree Scholarship, Chris Shall Memorial, Charlotte Sutton Memorial Citizenship Award; Alternate for Oswayo Valley Music Boosters, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company
- Avaree Lynn Kellert — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Social Studies, sponsored anonymously in the memory of Howard Gale, Bob Dunsmore Memorial Scholarship, Francis Hayward Memorial, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, Dylan Pesock Memorial Scholarship; Alternate for Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Assoc.
- Trinity Faith Lundy — Christine Conner Memorial Scholarship, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association; Alternate for Denny Keech, Sr. Memorial, Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle Scholarship
- Ella Madison Malogrino — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Science, sponsored anonymously, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of English, sponsored by Shinglehouse Shop N Save, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Music, sponsored anonymously, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 530 Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Francis Hayward Memorial, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, OVTA Bachelor’s Degree Scholarship, Senior of the Year Award, Chris Shall Memorial, Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM
- Jillian Helena Maurer — Alternate for Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star
- Sean Eric Ronald McKean — F. L. and Alice Donovan Memorial, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship
- Cheyenne Autumn Mehl — The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship
- Hayden Daniel Skiver — Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company, SYSBA Scholarship
- Lexie McKay Stilson — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Math, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Administration, Denny Keech Sr. Memorial, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center; Alternate for Wendy Ann Dean Memorial Scholarship, Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association