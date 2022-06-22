PA Farm Link has launched a Farm Succession Blog that focuses on transition planning and related topics. This will provide farmers with technical information and available resources.
“The most important thing farmers can do for their family and the farm is to develop a succession plan and yet it’s the last thing on their to-do list.” says Darlene Livingston, Executive Director at PA Farm Link and 4th gen farmer. “It’s difficult to plan time away from the farm to attend farm succession workshops so we’re bringing succession topics to the farmer. Blog posts are available 24/7 whenever farmers have a few minutes to read them.”
The Farm Succession blog is helpful because it has 24/7 availability, guest bloggers who are trusted ag professionals from the MidAtlantic region and all articles are on legal, financial, communication, stress and related topics.
PA Farm Link’s Farm Succession blog features a new post every Monday and provides an opportunity for farmers to learn about succession planning through technical information, suggested best practices and examples from other farms. For more information on the Farm Succession Blog, visit pafarmlink.org/blog.