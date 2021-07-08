Nearly 140 women attended Pennsylvania State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International State Convention held June 11-13 at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center in Scranton.
Four members from Pi Chapter including Deb Johnson, Pi chapter president and State Membership Committee member; Greta Marie Taft, state parliamentarian; Bonnie Miller, secretary; and Kay Stuart, treasurer, attended the state convention.
Greta Marie Taft was installed as state corresponding secretary. She will be responsible for assisting others on the state leadership team in a variety of ways, as they plan the work of the state organization. Taft also participated in the state chorus.
Deb Johnson was recognized as Pi Chapter president and received leadership training. As part of her state membership committee duties, she and other committee members led the Celebration of Life for members with more than 40 years of membership and who have died during the last two years.
Bonnie Miller and Kay Stuart participated in various events during the educational and fun-filled weekend.
Pi Chapter members recently held a picnic meeting at the home of Vonda Reed. Members enjoyed a grand tour of “Studio V,” Reed’s version of a “she shed.” Projects discussed included the Classroom Enrichment wreath raffle, children’s book distribution, chicken barbecue to support the Grant in Aid to a student teacher next year, and more.
For more information, visit https://pipadkg.weebly.com.