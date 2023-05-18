The PA Route 6 Alliance is requesting nominations for their annual “Do 6” Awards recognizing individuals, groups, projects and communities that exemplify and advance the Alliance’s mission of protecting, preserving and promoting the scenic, cultural, historic and recreational resources across the 11-county corridor of PA Route 6.
Nominations may be submitted until June 1 by any individual or group through the online or printable form at www.paroute6.com/do-6-awards-nomination. Awards will be presented at the PA Route 6 annual meeting and “Do 6” Awards on Oct. 6 in Corry.
Nominations can be made in six categories:
Lifetime Achievement award: presented to a person or agency who exemplifies outstanding leadership and advances our mission through heritage development.
Heritage Partnership award: presented to a group, person or organization that has demonstrated excellence in historic preservation, cultural preservation, interpretation and/or education through cross-corridor thinking and interagency cooperation.
Heritage Tourism award: presented to a business or project that furthers economic and tourism development while respecting the heritage and cultural resources of the PA Route 6 Corridor.
Artisan of the Year award: presented to an artist or artisan group that exemplifies the goals of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program showing regional thinking and cooperation while promoting the arts along the corridor.
Heritage Leadership award: presented to a person(s), business or organization for meaningful contributions and/or through partnerships, by enriching our communities through landscape initiatives or historic preservation.
Heritage Community of the Year: presented to the designated Heritage Community who is embracing their Heritage Tourism Work Plans and implementing worthwhile projects and showing impacts and results.
For more information on the “Do 6” Awards program and the 2023 PA Route 6 Educational Summit and annual meeting, visit www.paroute6.com/2023-annual-meeting, email info@paroute6.com or call 814-435-7706.