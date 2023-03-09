Do you have a big idea or are you crafting a product, process or innovation related to the maker economy, outdoors and recreation, forest products, manufacturing or technology? Are you located in Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean or Warren County?
If you answered yes to these two questions, apply to the Big Idea Contest by April 18 for a chance to win up to $50,000 to help you grow your idea.
In partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Ben Franklin Technology Partners is looking to invest in innovators with big ideas. Scalable business models and ideas are prioritized. Innovators do not need to have a registered business to apply but should have intent to do business in Pennsylvania. In addition to the cash prize, the pitch experience, business training and contacts made are just as valuable.
There are no equity requirements or fees for participants to enter or win.
Visit bfcnp.org/bigidea to apply. Application deadline is April 18.
An information session is planned on March 23 from 3-5 p.m. at the Women’s Club of Warren County, 310 Market Street, Warren. Join Ben Franklin staff and partners for light refreshments and to find answers related to entrepreneurship, startups and funding. Leave with knowledge on how to plan for, pitch to and win the PA Wilds Big Idea Contest. Registration is not necessary.
While the 2023 Big Idea Contest is focused on Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren counties, the 2024 contest will accept applications from Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter and Tioga counties.
About PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship: The Pennsylvania Wilds is a 13-county region that includes the counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren and northern Centre. The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., is a 501©3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to integrate conservation and economic development in a way that inspires the communities of the Pennsylvania Wilds. The PA Wilds Center promotes the region as a premier outdoor recreation destination as a way to diversify local economies, inspire stewardship, attract investment, retain population and improve quality of life. The PA Wilds Center’s core programs seek to help businesses leverage the PA Wilds brand and connect with new market opportunities, including: the Wilds Cooperative of PA, a network of over 300 place-based businesses and organizations, and the PA Wilds Conservation Shop, a retail outlet primarily featuring products sourced from the WCO. For more information on the PA Wilds Center, visit www.PAWildsCenter.org.
For more information, email karlywarner@cnp.benfranklin.org