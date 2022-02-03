The Pennsylvania Wilds is seeking nominations of individuals, organizations, communities or businesses that in the last year has helped to grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the PA Wilds.
“There are nine different award categories open for public nominations,” said Cathy Lenze, board member and Outreach Committee chair for the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.
The awards are typically presented during a banquet that convenes more than 250 businesses and community leaders from across Pennsylvania. That in-person event has been disrupted for two years in a row; however, PA Wilds Center forged forward in 2021 and the PA Wilds Champions were celebrated virtually and in small groups with county commissioners and the winners’ families. (You can learn more at www.pawildscenter.org/champions.)
“This year, we are hoping to celebrate the 2022 Champions at an outdoor event during the summer to reduce risks associated with the pandemic,” said Lenze.
Award categories include: Artisan of the Year, Best Brand Ambassador, Business of the Year, Conservation Stewardship Award, Event of the Year, Great Design Award, Great Places Award, Inspiring Youth Award and Outstanding Leader Award.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 1. To make a nomination, visit www.pawildscenter.org/programs-and-services/awards-dinner/.
For more information, visit www.PAWildsCenter.org.