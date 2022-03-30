Spring Ahead Paint ‘n Sips will be held to benefit A Way Out. Participants will paint an acrylic on canvas. Theresa Welsh is the instructor.
The first will be held at the American Legion in Shinglehouse from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 3. To pre-register, visit https://conta.cc/367MW7T.
That will be followed by an event in Austin on April 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW. To pre-register, visit https://conta.cc/3JCFLDg.
The final event will be in Galeton on May 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Galeton Moose Lodge. Pre-register at https://conta.cc/3wwW4h3.
A $35 fee includes all supplies. Pre-registration is required. Soft drinks and water are provided or you can purchase adult beverages at a cash bar.
There will be door prizes and cash raffles, too. To register, call 814-274-0368 or email awayoutjenniferr@gmail.com or visit www.myawayout.org.