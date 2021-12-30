Rebecca Dynda is currently the first grade teacher at Austin Area School District.

After graduation from AHS in 199,3 she attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in Early Childhood Education.

She graduated from IUP in December 1997 and as planned, returned home to begin looking for a teaching job.

In January 1998 Dynda began teaching for the Intermediate Unit #9, Early Intervention Program as a special education preschool teacher.

Dynda noted she found this position to be extremely rewarding and loved not only the program that she worked for, but also each and every student that came into her classroom.

Dynda worked for the IU9 until July 2010 when a position became available at AHS. Although it was a difficult decision for her to leave a program that she loved, she ultimately found comfort in being able to return to Austin and once again becoming a Panther.

Her first year at AHS she worked in the library, followed by nine years in preschool and is now currently in her second year of teaching first grade.

While teaching at AHS, Dynda decided to continue her education and in 2013 she received her master’s degree in education from Gannon University.

Dynda lives in Austin with her husband James and two children.

Dynda said it is a comforting feeling knowing that she will be able to watch her children and grandson learn, grow and create amazing memories as students at AHS.