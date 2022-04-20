Stephanie Taylor fills the role of high school learning support teacher for the Austin High School. She is a 2001 graduate of the Port Allegany High School. Taylor obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, then went on to get her master’s degree in special education.
Taylor lives in Port Allegany with her husband and one child, who attends the Port Allegany HIgh School, along with her two great Danes.
She worked as a substitute for six years while raising her son and working on her Master’s degree. Taylor started as an emotional support teacher at the Coudersport Elementary School, and then was the autistic support teacher for eight years. This is her third year here in Austin, and she says she can’t imagine being anywhere else.
Taylor said she was nervous about her move into the high school setting, but now feels this is where she is supposed to be. She absolutely loves the students she works with, the staff she works with and the amazing families she has had the opportunities to work with.