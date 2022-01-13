Carrie VanWhy is a kindergarten teacher at Austin Area School and a proud AHS graduate of the Class of ‘93.
She received her bachelor’s degree in health and human development (early childhood) from Penn State. She then continued at Lock Haven University and obtained her teaching certificate.
VanWhy began her teaching career in Austin in 1999 and has been there ever since. She has served as a fourth grade teacher, first grade teacher, fifth and sixth grade English language arts teacher, and now kindergarten
She said, “During my time in Austin, I found my love for teaching students how to read and completed my master’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in reading from Mansfield University. I also obtained my reading specialist certification at the same time.
“Working at a school where I can watch my former students go through their entire elementary and high school career is amazing. I still see them as the young student I had in my class, and to watch them cross the stage at graduation is a wonderful feeling.”
She and her husband, Brent VanWhy (AHS Class of 1992), currently live in Coudersport and have three children. They recently have been blessed with becoming grandparents.
VanWhy said she is proud to have graduated from Austin and lucky to be able to be back in the building and community as a teacher of some amazing young people.