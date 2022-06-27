Pam Reed Terrette is the business manager at the Austin Area School. She also serves as board treasurer and volleyball coach.
Terrette begin her employment with AHS in 2018 and said, “It was the best career decision I have ever made. I love the faculty, the students and the work I do here.”
Originally from Shinglehouse and a 1993 graduate of Oswayo Valley, she earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Pittsburgh, double majoring in business administration and accounting.
For the past 23 years she has lived in Port Allegany with her husband Gair. They have two children, Logan and Mira.
In her spare time, Terrette enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with family. She said the majority of her free time is spent coaching/teaching volleyball.
“I have a passion for the game and love to see that same passion grown in the girls at Austin,” she said.
Terrette looks forward to serving the Austin community for many years to come.