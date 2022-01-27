Susan Markum currently teaches English language arts at Austin Area School District where she started 22 years ago.
Markum notes the only exception is now she shares the responsibility with a second English teacher.
Markum grew up in Emporium, except for three years when her family lived in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She graduated from Cameron County High School.
Subsequently she earned her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in education from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.
Immediately out of college, she taught secondary English in the Virginia Beach Public School District for three years until moving to the Washington, D.C. area and taking several different non-traditional teaching and retail jobs.
Markum eventually moved back to Emporium where she substitute taught, got married and had a son.
She said, “When my son was old enough, I took my current job teaching at AASD and have been a happy part of the AAHS family and community ever since. I enjoy teaching with/working with some long-time colleagues, as well as some former students, and watching my students grow and become successful, responsible adults.”