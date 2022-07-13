The McKean County Community Foundation announces, with the McKean County board of commissioners, a partnership to benefit nonprofit organizations serving McKean County.
These nonprofits enhance the daily living experiences of all residents in the region and were often overlooked for funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McKean County commissioners have provided funds of up to $250,000 to the McKean County Community Foundation for grant distributions in 2022. These dollars represent a portion of McKean County’s American Rescue Plan Act.
Nonprofit agencies include any 501©3 nonprofits that serve the residents of the county and faith-based organizations that provide community services. Applications will be available on www.mckeancountyfoundation.org. This Partnership grant cycle will open in the near future and the deadlines will be early this fall. Watch for more information on the McKean County Community Foundation Facebook page, website and local newspapers.
The McKean County Community Foundation provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes, while improving the quality of life in communities. The Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies is the parent company of the McKean County Community Foundation and the Elk County Community Foundation. For more information, call 844-238-2289.