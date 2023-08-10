Summer graduates earn awards

College-wide honors were presented to four imminent graduates during an Excellence in Student Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony, held Aug. 4. From left are Joanna K. Flynn, interim vice president for academic affairs and provost; Nicole B. Cowperthwait, who received the Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award; Alicia Marie Freed and Gabrielle Renee Fries, recipients of the Lewis H. Bardo Memorial Award; Kathryn Ann Plankenhorn, who received the President’s Award; and President Michael J. Reed.

Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its Summer 2023 graduates.

A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. Penn College is a special mission affiliate of Penn State.

Locally, Russell M. Trapp Professionalism Award, presented to a graduate who exemplifies ideals consistent with the physician assistant profession as exhibited by exceptional commitment, comportment and attitude, went to Dustin Michael Taylor, Shinglehouse, physician assistant studies.

