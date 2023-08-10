Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its Summer 2023 graduates.
A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. Penn College is a special mission affiliate of Penn State.
Locally, Russell M. Trapp Professionalism Award, presented to a graduate who exemplifies ideals consistent with the physician assistant profession as exhibited by exceptional commitment, comportment and attitude, went to Dustin Michael Taylor, Shinglehouse, physician assistant studies.
