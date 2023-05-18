Penn State Extension will a webinar on Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar webinar on Thursday, May 18, at noon.
The Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar presentation will focus on the importance of having solar ordinances. Zoning ordinances should define exclusion areas, type of use, setback, screening, access, decommissioning and other considerations. Examples of recently adopted regulations will also be shared.
This webinar is geared toward municipal officials considering creating and adopting zoning ordinances; land owners that have been approached for leasing; and business owners that might be considering installing large solar arrays. The main reference will be the Municipal Officials’ Guide to Grid-Scale Solar Development in Pennsylvania that Penn State University developed. This guide will be shared with participants.
The webinar is free and pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 500 participants. Participants will receive a recording. Visit www.bit.ly/solarMay2023 to register or email juc50@psu.edu with questions.