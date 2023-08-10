It’s a wormy deal for sheep and goat producers throughout the grazing season in Pennsylvania. Wet weather leads to ideal conditions for internal parasites to flourish in pasture systems and leads to infected animals.
Producers can learn how to better manage internal parasites at the It’s a Wormy Deal workshop. Penn State Extension will host this workshop Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 7-9 p.m. at the Potter County Fairgrounds in Shinglehouse.
Featured topics include an overview of the internal parasite life cycle and techniques to prevent parasite infection. The workshop will also include information on how to use FAMACHA to assess anemia levels in sheep and goats. The FAMACHA score allows producers to determine the need to treat individual animals. Producers will demonstrate the procedure as part of the workshop.
“FAMACHA scoring is a great way to identify animals with high levels of the barberpole worm. This worm causes major problems in sheep and goat flocks across the state. The FAMACHA procedure also helps to slow resistance development to deworming products,” said Melanie Barkley, Penn State Extension educator and speaker for the event.
The cost to attend the workshop is $25 which includes a FAMACHA scoring card, handout materials and refreshments. Registration is requested by Aug. 28.
To register for the workshop, call 877-345-0691 or go to https://extension.psu.edu/its-a-wormy-deal. The Potter County Fairgrounds is located on Fairground Road, Shinglehouse. For more information about the workshop, contact Melanie Barkley at 814-623-4800.