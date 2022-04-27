The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Cameron/Potter County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of April 25-29, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Cameron County

Bridge Cleaning:

State Route: Various State Routes throughout the county

Potter County

Bridge Cleaning:

State Route: 0006 (Roulette and Coudersport Area)

Sign Repairs/Replacement:

State Route: Various State Routes throughout the county

Shoulder Cutting:

State Route: 4009 (Baker Creek Road)

State Route: 4007 (Dingman Run Road)

Pipe Replacement:

State Route: 872 (Costello to Wharton)

Spray Patching:

State Route: 607 (Keating Summit to Austin)

State Route: 3002 (Cowley Hill Road)

Crack Sealing:

State Route: 155 (Keating Summit Area)

State Route: 607 (Keating Summit to Austin)

State Route: 3002 (Cowley Hill Road)

Grading:

State Route: 1009 (Pusher Siding Road)

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

Cameron County

Francis J. Palo, Inc: Bridge Repair on State Route 4004 (Rich Valley Road) in Shippen Township. There will be a Temporary roadway with stop and yield signs so traffic can alternate across the roadway for the duration of the project.

Potter County

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc: Shoulder widening and mill and fill on State Route 872 (Austin to Coudersport) and State Route 3015 (Dutch Hill)

