The local Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international educational organization, is spreading holiday cheer this season to people in Potter and Tioga counties.
Under the leadership of President Deborah Johnson, members spent several months fundraising for some important causes. At their meeting Nov. 14 at the Susquehannock Lodge near Galeton, members voted to give $500 to Kalie Cowburn. A graduate of Northern Potter High School, Cowburn will be completing her student teaching assignment this year.
In addition to the grant to Cowburn, members voted to provide $1,200 to support five classroom teachers in Potter and Tioga counties to purchase additional materials for classroom projects. Members found each of these requests to be both interesting and beneficial for the students.
Members also provided toys for the upcoming holidays. These donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international educational organization promoting excellence in education both at the local level and worldwide. Pi Chapter members are from Potter and Tioga counties. For more information, visit www.dkg.org.