Today

Overcast. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers mixed late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.