For the eighth consecutive year, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been named a College of Distinction for helping its students learn, grow and succeed, and also was recognized in seven individual areas.

Colleges of Distinction is an online guide for college-bound students that recognizes student-centered schools that traditional rankings may often overlook.

In addition to the general 2022-2023 recognition, Colleges of Distinction recognized Pitt-Bradford in the areas of public colleges and Pennsylvania colleges and for its programs in business, education, nursing, career development, and equity and inclusion.

The Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of detailed interviews with the schools and in-depth research.

The schools selected for the honor must adhere to four distinctions: engaged students who take an active part in their own learning, great teaching that enables students to have meaningful interactions with their professors, a vibrant community where students receive a well-rounded college experience, and successful outcomes in which students are well-prepared for life after graduation.

Pitt-Bradford also received specialized recognition in business, education and nursing as well as career development, and equity and inclusion.

Colleges of Distinction said that the university’s programs in accounting, business management and economics excel at graduating students into the workforce with solid, well-developed critical-thinking skills as well as the ability to adapt in an ever-changing society.

Pitt-Bradford’s education programs prepare future educators who are not only knowledgeable but able to adapt to the constant changes in technology, public policy, employer demands, and more.

Pitt-Bradford offers education programs in biology; business, computer and information technology; chemistry, early level education preK-4; English; health and physical education; mathematics; and social studies.

The accredited nursing program was recognized as helping future nurses develop critical-thinking skills and preparing future nurses for an ever-changing society.

The career development badge recognizes schools with comprehensive four-year plans, advising and more. At Pitt-Bradford, that includes an Academic Advising Center, the Academic Coaching and Tutoring Center, TRIO Student Support Services, and Career Services.

Pitt-Bradford was also recognized for being a community dedicated to equal opportunity for all students, faculty and staff. Resources available for student support include a chief diversity and inclusion officer; academic minors focusing on Africana studies, gender, sexuality and women’s studies and international affairs; annual celebrations, and clubs and organizations that celebrate diversity.

This is the latest accolade Pitt-Bradford has earned. In the last year, Pitt-Bradford was named a Military Friendly School for the 12th year in a row; recognized by U.S. News & World Report; and was named one of the Best Northeastern Colleges by The Princeton Review.