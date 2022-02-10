Registration is now open for the Terra Twin Tiers Regional Science Fair planned for March 26 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

The fair, which is a joint project between Terra Science and Education and Pitt-Bradford, is open to students in grades 5 through 12 attending public, private, charter, parochial or home schools in the Pennsylvania counties of McKean, Potter or Warren and the New York counties of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany.

Students will prepare science or engineering projects or topic presentations and present them to judges in person March 26. While judging takes place, students will have a chance to take a campus tour, including the university’s television and radio production studios, crime scene investigation house and nursing lab.

Dr. Daniel Sadowsky, assistant professor of chemistry at Pitt-Bradford, is the director of the fair.

“For several years, the Terra Twin Tiers Regional Science Fair has been providing students in the region with an exciting opportunity to present original scientific work in front of scientists from the community,” Sadowsky said. “I am absolutely thrilled that we are able to bring the fair to Bradford.

An afternoon awards ceremony will include a talk by Dr. Matt Kropf, associate professor of natural sciences at Pitt-Bradford and director of the Harry R. Halloran Jr./American Refining Group Energy Institute at Pitt-Bradford. Kropf, a trained engineer, will speak about careers in science and engineering. He holds several patents and is the chief technical officer for AE Resources, a start-up using ultrasound and microwave technology that he developed to build a zero-emissions biodiesel refinery. At Pitt-Bradford, he teaches across several programs, including energy science and technology, and is the architect of two new engineering technology programs that will begin enrolling students this fall.

Among the prizes students can compete for are $1,000 Pitt-Bradford scholarships for students who enroll at the Bradford campus and cash prizes from the Penn-York Chapter of the American Chemical Society.

There is a fee for registration.

For more information or to register for the fair, visit ny-pa-ttrsf.zfairs.com.